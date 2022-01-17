Cedar fever season in Texas

Symptoms of cedar feverWhile this creates some fascinating imagery, it can also lead to some serious misery. For people new to the Central Texas region or unfamiliar with cedar fever as a whole, it can also lead to confusion since the pollination period of mountain cedar trees is smack dab in the middle of cold and flu season — or a pandemic.

It’s not uncommon for people experiencing cedar fever to mistake their symptoms as a cold or the seasonal flu, especially given the variety of symptoms triggered by cedar fever. These include fatigue, sore throat, runny nose, partial loss of smell and — believe it or not — some people actually do run a slight fever. However, if your fever is higher than 101.5, then pollen likely isn’t the cause.

There are a few symptoms of cedar fever that are not linked to coronavirus or the flu though, like itchy, watery eyes, blocked nasal passages and sneezing. But there is one symptom that, according to Flocke, is a clearer indicator.

“Typically, mucous from allergies is clear and runny, while other infections lead to thicker, colored mucous,” Flocke said.

Treating cedar fever