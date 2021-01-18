Cedar fever season has arrived — here’s what you should know

This year is going to be particularly problematic, since many of the above symptoms align with the novel, pandemic-inducing coronavirus. But there are a few tell-tales to look out for. First of all, if you are running a fever, cedar pollen will rarely cause your body temperature to surpass 101.5. If your fever exceeds that temperature, then pollen likely isn’t the cause.

There are also a few symptoms of cedar fever that aren’t linked to the coronavirus, like itchy, watery eyes, blocked nasal passages and sneezing. But there is one “dead giveaway” that, according to Edmonson, should always steer you clear. “If your mucus is running clear,” he said, “then it’s an allergy. If it’s got color, then it’s probably a cold or the flu.”

You can treat cedar fever by taking allergy medications and antihistamines, but you should consult with your physician or health care professional before taking new medications. You can also try to anticipate the pollen by tuning in to your local news station, many of which will give you the pollen count and can predict when it’s going to be particularly bad. On those days, it’s smart to keep windows and doors closed, limit the amount of time you spend outdoors and change air conditioning filters in your car and in your home.