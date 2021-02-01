Cattle Raisers Convention postponed until July 23-25

Texas A&M University graduate student Kristin Moncada is on her career path in poultry science and is helping other students access a unique experience within the industry.

The students get a week of experience in the field. They tour several Pilgrim’s operations, including Moncada’s European-style research facility, cover young hen management, breeder hen production, egg quality and fertilization concepts, and meet with professionals and executives within the industry for networking and knowledge-sharing.