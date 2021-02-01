Cattle Raisers Convention postponed until July 23-25

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association announced their Cattle Raisers Convention and Expo, originally scheduled for late March, has been postponed to July 23-25.
A statement from Jason Skaggs, the association’s executive vice president and CEO, said the executive committee voted to delay the event to give it the best chance for success. It will be held in-person at the Fort Worth Convention Center.
More details will be available in the coming weeks on cattleraisersconvention.com and will be shared in The Cattleman Update and on the association’s social media platforms.