 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle Raisers Convention postponed until July 23-25
0 comments

Cattle Raisers Convention postponed until July 23-25

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association announced their Cattle Raisers Convention and Expo, originally scheduled for late March, has been postponed to July 23-25.

A statement from Jason Skaggs, the association’s executive vice president and CEO, said the executive committee voted to delay the event to give it the best chance for success. It will be held in-person at the Fort Worth Convention Center.

More details will be available in the coming weeks on cattleraisersconvention.com and will be shared in The Cattleman Update and on the association’s social media platforms.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+2
Grad student offers hands-on experience in experimental European-style facility
Land & Livestock Post

Grad student offers hands-on experience in experimental European-style facility

Texas A&M University graduate student Kristin Moncada is on her career path in poultry science and is helping other students access a unique experience within the industry.

The students get a week of experience in the field. They tour several Pilgrim’s operations, including Moncada’s European-style research facility, cover young hen management, breeder hen production, egg quality and fertilization concepts, and meet with professionals and executives within the industry for networking and knowledge-sharing.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert