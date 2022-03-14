Cattle producers ‘optimistic’ despite high feed costs

While feed costs have not decreased much since the start of winter, feed remains readily available and there is a good deal of optimism in the beef industry.

“The Jan. 1 [USDA] inventory report showed cow numbers were down significantly across the nation, but in Iowa cow numbers were up by 60,000,” says Dan Loy, director of the Iowa Beef Center and extension beef specialist with Iowa State University. “That’s the largest of any state, and it shows producers are optimistic.”

Loy says that most feedlots worked higher feed costs into their budgets for much of 2021 and into 2022, figuring in an 80-to-90-cents-per-pound cost for feeding cattle. Because of that, there isn’t a lot of sticker shock when it comes to higher feed bills.

Some feedlots are even growing, he says. In the USDA’s most recent Cattle on Feed report, while numbers were down in feedlots with a capacity of 1,000 head or more, numbers were up in smaller feedlots.

“Some producers may just feed one group a year, and for others, it could be seasonal,” Loy says. “That’s another sign that people are optimistic.”

On the cow-calf side, Loy says the lack of snow cover in much of Iowa and elsewhere in the Midwest has allowed producers to extend grazing of pastures and corn stalks.

“In areas hit hard by drought, like northwest Iowa, hay supplies are not as good and availability is a concern,” he says, adding areas that received plenty of moisture in 2021 are in relatively decent shape when it comes to hay inventory.

Prices for both fed and feeder cattle have helped boost the bottom lines for both feedlots and cow-calf producers, says Elliott Dennis, extension ag economist with the University of Nebraska.

“I’m looking at pretty high prices for feeder cattle this fall,” he says, pointing to the sharp reduction in cow numbers partially caused by widespread drought in the western U.S.

Dennis says cattle feeders have also gotten creative as they look to decrease input costs. They have also looked at other revenue sources, including the sale of feedlot manure.

Hay availability was decent at the end of December, he says.

“Depending on your location, you could find hay,” Dennis says. “In Nebraska, supplies were up 11% from a year ago, and up 28% in Iowa.”

He says cow-calf producers who rent pasture may want to explore a flexible leasing option. That rent is based on prices, among other things.

“It might be something you want to take a look at,” Dennis says. “If these dry conditions persist, pasture condition may not be good as we head into spring.”