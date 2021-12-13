Cattle producers can save money with alternative sources of phosphorus, expert says

“Today, we have a variety of products to choose from, ranging from 4% phosphorus up to the traditional 12%,” Waggoner said. “Many of the products that we use to supplement a cow with protein throughout the winter months also bring a fair amount of phosphorus to the table.”

Commercial range cubes, dried distillers’ grain, cottonseed meal and corn gluten provide amounts ranging from .75% to 1% phosphorus.

“Taking into account those dietary sources of phosphorus can be a good step for producers to look at if they’re looking at ways to potentially reduce the cost of their mineral program this fall into spring,” Waggoner said.

Waggoner said it is important to make sure that the product used is palatable. A good way to evaluate if the cattle are consuming an appropriate amount is “to look at those target intake levels,” which can be found on the mineral bag’s tag.

“Do some rough math to what that would look like if we’re relatively on target for a week’s consumption with those cows,” he said.

“It’s always an expense to the balance sheet regardless of whether we’re talking about feed or mineral programs, and there’s certainly an opportunity here to maybe look at some potential cost savings,” Waggoner said.