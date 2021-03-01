Cattle producers can prevent mange mites from affecting herds

In December 2020, Chorioptic mange was confirmed in cattle on one premises in Atascosa County and one premises in Frio County. These cases were confirmed after a private veterinarian observed hair loss and skin lesions on the cattle and collected samples for diagnosis.

The Texas Animal Health Commission would like to remind and encourage cattle producers and veterinarians that mange mites are preventable by simply using an approved antiparasitic in their regular herd management practices.

Here is more information about symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and prevention.

What is mange?

Mange is the term used to describe infection by mites, microscopic relatives of spiders. They inhabit and damage the skin of animals. Certain types of mange mites can also affect humans. There are four types of mange that can affect cattle. The recent Atascosa and Frio County cases were confirmed as Chorioptic mange, which is caused by an infestation of Chorioptes bovis (C. bovis), the most common type of mange in cattle in the United States.

Symptoms