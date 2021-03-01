Cattle producers can prevent mange mites from affecting herds

In December 2020, Chorioptic mange was confirmed in cattle on one premises in Atascosa County and one premises in Frio County. These cases were confirmed after a private veterinarian observed hair loss and skin lesions on the cattle and collected samples for diagnosis.
The Texas Animal Health Commission would like to remind and encourage cattle producers and veterinarians that mange mites are preventable by simply using an approved antiparasitic in their regular herd management practices.
Here is more information about symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and prevention.
What is mange?
Mange is the term used to describe infection by mites, microscopic relatives of spiders. They inhabit and damage the skin of animals. Certain types of mange mites can also affect humans. There are four types of mange that can affect cattle. The recent Atascosa and Frio County cases were confirmed as Chorioptic mange, which is caused by an infestation of Chorioptes bovis (C. bovis), the most common type of mange in cattle in the United States.
Symptoms
C. bovis inhabit the skin surface and do not burrow. C. bovis likely feed on sloughed skin cells and other surface debris. While feeding, the mites irritate the host’s skin, causing abrasions that become contaminated with secretions and feces from the mites. C. bovis may cause an allergic, exudative, mildly pruritic, flaky dermatitis. Lesions include nodules, papules, crusts and ulcers that typically begin at the pastern and spread up the legs to the udder, scrotum, tail and perineum. Lesions and clinical signs appear in late winter and spontaneously regress during summer months.
Diagnosis
If a producer suspects mange, they should contact a private veterinarian for confirmation. A diagnosis can be made by collecting deep skin scrapings or taking a skin biopsy and sending to a laboratory for confirmation.
Treatment
In the U.S., the following treatments are approved for use against C. bovis at the labeled dosages: coumaphos, doramectin, eprinomectin, ivermectin, moxidectin, permethrin and phosmet. Contact your veterinarian for more guidance on prevention and treatment products.
Prevention
Prevention can be easily achieved by applying or injecting an approved treatment as part of your regular herd management practices.
TAHC rules
Chorioptes bovis, Psoroptes bovis and Sarcoptes scabiei mange mites are reportable to the TAHC. Upon diagnosis, the TAHC must be notified. The livestock infested with or exposed to these mange mites will be immediately quarantined. The quarantine will be released after all livestock in the herd have been properly treated and the livestock are free from mange mites.