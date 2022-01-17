Careful management of feed/pasture for cow longevity

“We really need to feed that cow to reach its genetic potential,” he said. “If our cow is outpacing the ‘nutrient environment’ we put her in, we’re not getting her full or optimal performance.”

Nutrition is something to look at if weaning weights or rebreeding rates remain stagnant, or if a cow must leave the herd prematurely because she is too thin.

“If we let the cow slip a body condition score from calving to breeding, I consider that the management’s fault, not the cow’s fault,” Moore said. “Maybe she’s a little too capable, a little too high performance for the environment, so it comes back to genetic selection.”

For Moore, good nutrition includes matching cow genetics with pasture and forage availability. The average cow probably doesn’t need supplementation when grazing on lush spring growth.

Putting up high quality forage that the cow will eat during the winter months is an important key to good nutrition, he said.