Canine reproduction focus of livestock guardian dog webinar

Texas A&M AgriLife Research will host an online livestock guardian dog (LGD) event to address canine reproduction and common related problems from 3-4 p.m. July 22.

Bethany Gibson, DVM, is the featured speaker. She works at a small animal general practice with an emphasis on small animal reproduction. Gibson is currently an assistant professor at the Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine, working in the Frank Stanton Spectrum of Care Clinic.

The event is free, but attendees need to preregister for the Zoom meeting on the Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center at San Angelo website or at http://bit.ly/LGDreproduction.

“Puppies are not just adorable; they’re the fruit of a successful breeding program,” said Gibson. “This webinar will teach how to work with your veterinarian to ensure the health of your breeding dogs and how to avoid common reproductive problems. We will discuss pre-breeding testing, breeding management, pregnancy monitoring and normal vs. abnormal delivery.”

This webinar is part of an ongoing series designed for owners of livestock guardian dogs, but all working dog owners are welcome to attend.