Can dairy beef foretell price trends?

Carcass characteristic differences between beef-type and dairy-type fed cattle have resulted in some plants specializing in slaughter, fabrication and marketing of dairy beef. Plants that do not specialize in processing fed dairy cattle may still procure them, but they typically use fed dairy cattle to fill existing market obligations, especially when the supply of beef-type cattle is tight and prices are high. Conversely, these plants reduce fed dairy cattle slaughter when supplies rise and prices moderate.

In 2020, the cattle inventory cycle entered a period of contraction. This continued in 2021. The Livestock Marketing Information Center is projecting the cattle cycle will not show an increase in beef cow numbers until 2024.

The smaller cow herd will reduce calf and feeder supplies. Lower fed cattle and beef supplies will follow. Packing capacity relative to cattle supplies will improve, i.e., not be so tight, so impacts on basis will be less. In fact, since summer 2020, fed dairy cattle basis has returned to more typical levels, reminiscent of the time before the structural break in late 2016.