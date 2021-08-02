Camps offer a glimpse at the life of a veterinarian

More than one kid has wrapped the leg of their “understanding” pet, pretending to be a veterinarian. But to help move this game of pretending to a profession in later years, the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service created the 4-H Veterinary Science Camps.

The goal of the 4-H Veterinary Science Camp is to provide experiential learning opportunities for students participating in the Veterinary Science Certificate Program, VSCP, where they can learn basic clinical skills for small animal and large animal veterinary medicine under the direction of a veterinarian.

More than 275 youths applied this year from 11 states and one territory for the opportunity to participate in one of the three-day camps, and only 75 spots were available, said Tyler Vogel, AgriLife Extension program specialist in the Department of Animal Science within the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and one of the event’s facilitators.