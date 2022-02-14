‘Brown-bagging’ crop seed affects producers as well as research advances

A Plant Variety Protection Act certificate provides the holder with the right to exclude others from selling, marketing, offering for sale, reproducing, consigning, exchanging, importing or using a variety in the production of hybrid or different varieties for 20 years.

There are two exemptions granted on PVPA-protected or certified seed. The first is an allowance for replanting seeds for research and development of new seed varieties. The second is a seed-saving exception for farmers who lawfully purchase certified seed. They are permitted to save enough harvested seed to replant on their own property, but for an area no larger than that initially planted.

When purchasing seed, a farmer should look for language on the bag or tag such as: “U.S. Protected Variety — PVPA,” “Unauthorized Propagation Prohibited — U.S. Protected Variety,” or something similar to determine whether PVPA protection exists.

If a utility patent has been granted on a variety by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, a patent number or a statement of “patent pending” should be on the bag or tag to identify it is protected. These patents prohibit others from making, using or selling the patented seed without permission for 20 years.