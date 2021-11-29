Body condition scoring of cows

The body condition scoring system (BCS) is used to assess body energy reserves in beef cows. The BCS system used for beef cattle ranges from 1 to 9. A score of 1 indicates cows that are thin and emaciated. Cows of BCS 9 are fat and obese.

When condition-scoring cows, producers should look beyond age, frame size, depth, length, pregnancy status and hair coat. The condition-scoring system is intended to provide a consistent system to quantify relative fatness regardless of these other factors that create differences in cows’ appearance.

There is a strong relationship between weight and BCS. For each unit change in BCS, cows should gain or lose approximately 7% of their BCS 5 weight. For example, a cow that weighs 1,200 pounds at a BCS 5 should reach a BCS of 6 at 1,284 pounds, or drop to a BCS 4 at 1,116 pounds.

Why is BCS important?

One of the major constraints in the improvement of reproductive efficiency in cows is the length of postpartum anestrous. If cows are to maintain a calving interval of one year, they must breed back within 80-85 days after calving.