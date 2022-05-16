Body-condition score important at calving

Body condition scores are used to assess and describe the amount of fat cover, or condition, being carried by an animal.

For beef cattle, the body condition score system ranges from 1 to 9, with numbers increasing with increasing fat cover. A body condition score of 1 would be extremely emaciated, 5 would be average and 9 would be extremely obese. Scores are determined based on prominence of bony landmarks and degree of fat accumulation at certain anatomical locations.

Body condition score at calving is an essential predictor of numerous important outcomes such as dystocia, calf vigor, quantity and quality of colostrum, postpartum intervals, return to estrus and subsequent pregnancy.

Simply, body condition scores of 5 to 6 at calving time should be the goal. And to a point, those with greater body condition scores at calving tend to perform better in almost every aspect of production. It is important for producers to analyze body condition scores at calving and other key times of the year.

As spring calving season progresses, it is important to analyze body condition score, and adjust the diet as necessary.

For producers who are currently calving heavily, it may almost seem too late to make big changes in body condition scores. Ideally, producers would analyze body condition scores 60 to 90 days prior to calving to allow time to achieve changes in body condition scores by calving time. But regardless of the timing, knowledge of current body condition scores can help with decisions about diet moving forward.

For those calving now at less-than-ideal body condition scores, it will likely be difficult and expensive to improve body condition scores in lactating females. It is necessary, however, to try. A good plane of nutrition will be critical to support lactation and return to estrus.

Moreover, for those females that will not calve until April or May, improving the plane of nutrition even during the final 30 days of gestation can improve outcomes. There is an often-cited study from the 1970s that showed greater calf health, survival and performance when cows were fed a higher-energy diet in the final 30 days of gestation.

It can be challenging and expensive to improve body condition scores in lactating females, but there is no other choice than to work at it. Beyond supporting lactation, producers need to improve body condition scores in order for cattle to rebreed in a timely manner.

Thin females tend to have longer postpartum intervals or slower return to estrus, and they tend to have lower pregnancy rates in subsequent breeding seasons.

Many calves in the Midwest are born in March and early April, well ahead of adequate grass growth for grazing. In the meantime, producers must formulate, prepare and deliver diets that will support lactation and any required gain in body condition score. Moreover, thin cows and first-calf heifers may benefit from some supplementation even while grazing.

Even for cows in good condition, they need some extra groceries when lactating, and it is important to adjust diets for lactating females, especially thin lactating females. Producers still have some time before there will be good grass, so producers may need to offer a relatively energy-dense diet during those final few weeks of winter feeding.

Adequate body condition scores at calving and adequate post-calving nutrition are critical to support not only lactation and growth of the calf but also the health and reproductive performance of the dam. Body condition score is a major factor determining postpartum interval and subsequent pregnancy rates.

Adequate nutrition will help females raise this year’s calf and rebreed with next year’s calf. Producers should evaluate body condition scores this spring to aid in developing diets for late gestation and early lactation. Visit www.iowabeefcenter.org for more information.