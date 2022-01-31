 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Biosecurity survey to benefit cow-calf production
Oklahoma State University researchers will conduct a survey with cow-calf producers as a means to improve biosecurity measures in cow-calf operations. 

 Todd Johnson, OSU Agricultural Communications Services

Hagerman said it is important that producers respond to the survey, because the information from it will be used to create a biosecurity outreach and education program for cow-calf producers and to index biosecurity practices by adoption rate, cost effectiveness and applicability to cow-calf operations. Researchers distributed the survey this month, and producers who don’t receive one but would like to participate can contact Hagerman or Biggs.

Hagerman and Biggs said the overarching goal is to design biosecurity program resources that can be easily adapted to other regional cattle producing areas to expand awareness and implementation among cow-calf producers.   

“The bottom line is disease costs producers money,” Biggs said. “We want to be able to educate producers on the things that they can implement on farm right now. There is cost associated with some of these biosecurity practices, but ultimately, a healthier herd is a more profitable herd.”

Inquiries about the survey can be sent to amy.hagerman@okstate.edu or rosslyn.biggs@okstate.edu.

