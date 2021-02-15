Big data, drones among innovative methods to boost crop production

Barnes said imagery on crops extracted from drones has provided useful data that can be translated into practical action in the field.

“For example, with cotton you can look at things like plant canopy cover at different times to help determine crop development,” he said. “This can also help the producer determine when to add chemical or other inputs. It can also be used in conjunction with satellite imagery to provide even greater detail and more layers of helpful data.”

Barnes also noted multispectral imagery can be used to determine relative crop vigor as well as crop size and height.

“The use of multispectral imagery, combined with some well-fertilized strips in the field, will also allow producers to get an idea of the degree of nutrient stress throughout the field,” he said. “This will give them more direction as to what specific areas of the field may or may not require fertilization.”

The DAP team has recently been working on using remote-sensing data to estimate the time and rate of harvest-aid application for cotton, Landivar noted.