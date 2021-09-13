Benchmarking can help producers find where costs are too high

The other group, which was not as profitable, spent 72% on feed, but had about $100 more in total cost.

“You compare yourself with your peers, so the more similar the operations, the more a producer will be able to compare whether their operation, for example, has higher costs for feed, for replacing cows, calving rates, veterinary costs and overhead,” said Matt Stockton, an ag economist with Nebraska Extension.

He recommends if someone has a higher overhead cost than their peers, they ask themselves, “Why is my cost so much higher than others?” There needs to be either a higher revenue or lower cost, or some combination of the two, he said.

The most profitable group in the University of Nebraska study spent half of what the next category spent on pasture costs, which included owning and renting pasture to determine the value per cow, Stockton said.

The information came from the 2019 FINBIN database, which is maintained by the University of Minnesota and covers the states of Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota. FINBIN is considered a repository of information, through which university organizations collect and maintain information about farms so they can also conduct research. It’s been around 20 years.