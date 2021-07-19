Beef with a story to it

“We tell people to start at the end where you will market the animal and work back when calculating costs and returns,” Cleere said. “Figure out how much it’s going to cost to slaughter, custom package the steaks, hamburger, all the cuts that will be sold, plus your feed expenses. At the end, you will see how much your total costs will be and that will help you determine how much per pound you want to price in selling to the consumer. If your costs are more than what the consumer is willing to pay for beef, then you price yourself out of the market.”