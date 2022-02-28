Beef groups offer differing views on MCOOL

“Voluntary is key to it being trade compliant,” he says.

Bullard and R-CALF USA disagree. He says mandatory country of origin labeling is still in use for some other products, but not for beef and pork. That is a direct result of opposition from packers, he says.

R-CALF USA is supporting a bill that was introduced in the U.S. Senate last fall that would reimplement mandatory country of origin labeling for beef, but not for pork. That bill, the American Beef Labeling Act of 2021, or Senate File 2716, has 10 bipartisan sponsors. It would give the USDA and the United States Trade Representative six months to come up with a way mandatory labeling would be WTO compliant and another six months to implement it.

Bacus says that in the past, officials couldn’t come up with a WTO compliant version of the law in six years, so expecting them to come up with some way of making it work in six months is unrealistic. And he says farmers would suffer if a plan that is not WTO compliant is implemented.

Bullard says the WTO has changed over the years, and it is possible it would rule differently if the issue were to arise today.

“We’re in a new era now compared to where we were,” he says.