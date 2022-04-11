Beef conference to highlight markets, sustainability April 26-27 in Canadian

Changing markets, ranching and beef cattle sustainability, maximizing calf crop revenue and keeping inputs under control are all critical aspects of the Capital Farm Credit Hemphill County Texas A&M AgriLife Beef Cattle Conference.

This year’s conference, themed “Growing Roots,” is set for April 26-27 in the Jones Pavilion, 1101 N. Sixth St., Canadian. Registration is available at https://tx.ag/HemphillCoBeef22 or by calling 806-323-9114.

The conference will include prime educational information, 85 trade show vendors representing the best in beef cattle agribusiness and the opportunity to visit and network with ranchers in a large geographical area, said Andy Holloway, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service agent for Hemphill County.

Equally important, Holloway said, is it will feature some great beef to eat, including barbecue brisket for lunch and certified Hereford prime rib for dinner April 26, and Wagyu ribeye steaks for lunch on April 27.

“Beef cattle producers will have lots of take-home from this event,” Holloway said. “I think due to world events that have created spiraling inflation, product shortages and uncertainty, this conference is the most important educational programming event we have ever put on in Hemphill County.”

Holloway said attendees will hear about new market opportunities, carbon credit information, new beef cattle promotions and updates from the Texas Beef Council, genetic advancements, cow/calf profit analyzers, a rancher panel sharing about grass grazing and animal management, and a live cattle demonstration on cattle handling beyond the basics and herd bull testing.

Holloway said the conference will offer speakers from across the nation talking about many innovation tools, especially regarding beef cattle marketing and profitability for producers.

Additionally, guest speakers will include Mike Pompeo, who served as the 70th secretary of state from 2018-2021 and the director of the Central Intelligence Agency from 2017-2018, on April 26, and Keni Thomas, an inspirational speaker, country music singer and best-selling author, on April 27.

Beef cattle presentations will include:

Beef cattle markets.

Sustainability.

Texas Beef Check-Off impact on beef cattle producers.

How to market your calves or yearlings for more net profit.

Selecting bulls on indexes and the Grow Safe Development System.

How to increase stocking rates and improve the range.

Beef Quality Assurance program.