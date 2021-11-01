Beef Checkoff launches new advocacy program

A new study commissioned by the Beef Checkoff reveals that domestic-consumer beef-purchasing decisions are less sensitive to retail-beef prices than they previously were.

The Masters of Beef Advocacy program managed by National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, a contractor to the Beef Checkoff, launched updated advocacy training modules for those looking to promote beef.

MBA NextGen updates the popular MBA training modules, making it easier than ever for a new generation of farmers and ranchers to share their story and advocate knowledgeably for the beef industry. Updated information and resources to help answer consumer questions are all accessible with the click of a mouse.

MBA NextGen continues to be a free, self-guided online course that provides farmers, ranchers, service providers, students, consumers and all members of the beef community the tools and resources to become a beef advocate and answer tough questions about beef and raising cattle.