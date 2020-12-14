Beef Cattle Short Course webinar set for January

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and Bexar Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee will present the 2021 Beef Cattle Short Course webinar series on Jan. 12 and Jan. 19.

The program is free and open to anyone interested in beef cattle production in southern and central Texas.

Program logon will be at 6 p.m. both days, with presentations made via the Microsoft Teams platform.

“This is a very popular program and is usually presented in person,” said Sam Womble, AgriLife Extension agriculture and natural resources agent, Bexar County. “However, with the COVID situation, we have decided it would be best to present the short course virtually.”

Womble said online attendees will receive the same high-quality, research-based information and updates they would at an in-person venue.

An RSVP is required for attendees. To RSVP, email Chris Lambert at the AgriLife Extension office for Bexar County on or before Jan. 5. Once the RSVP is received, attendees will be registered and a link for the web series will be provided.

Topics and presenters for Jan. 12 will be: