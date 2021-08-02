Participants from various segments of the Texas beef industry will be welcomed back to the Texas A&M University campus Aug. 9-11 for two sessions of the long-running Beef 706 educational program.

“The goal of Beef 706 is to teach cattle producers about the food side of their cattle business and how to utilize best management practices to improve beef quality and enhance profitability,” said Dan Hale, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service associate director and meat specialist, Bryan-College Station.

Created in 1993, the AgriLife Extension Aggie Beef 706 program invites ranchers, educators and allied business people to register for one of two sessions at https://agriliferegister.tamu.edu/Beef.

This Department of Animal Science educational programming is offered in conjunction with the Texas Beef Council. The council pays for the majority of the course; therefore, registration is only $50 per person.

Individuals can only sign up for one session, and a maximum of 30 registrants per session will be permitted. The deadline to register is Aug. 2, and there is no walk-in registration.