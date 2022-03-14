Be prepared to move forward despite seed shortages

The forage industry today is facing a seed shortage this year and some producers are wondering what to plant or if they should even plant at all.

More than ever, this is a year to look at the importance of planting smart versus not planting.

Dave Johnson, director of production for Barenbrug USA, says it’s still too early for an accurate projection regarding the 2022 seed crop — especially how the crops already in the ground will yield. Mother Nature calls the shots and weather plays a significant role. Each production region is unique.

“It pays to plant smart,” he says. “Seed producers need to be careful not to overplant, but also realize that all of the companies are evaluating acreage and studying production processes. If we overplant, markets will go down, but our inventory is very high-priced right now because we are getting many requests for forage-type grasses, and they are in short supply.”

Another factor is that grain and other commodity prices are also high, and input costs across the board are high.

“The big three are fertilizer, labor and fuel, and those have all gone up,” Johnson says.

Another challenge is equipment cost. Many farmers are facing the need to replace older machinery. Used machinery is expensive — and the new inventory is behind because of COVID.

“Timeliness on planting is crucial. With Barenbrug, because the seed at this point is nonexistent, suppliers who want to buy seed need to commit early to meet their market demand. There will be issues with demand and timing, trying to get the new seed into a bag and distributed on time because we’re going to be short.

“We’re seeing an artificial high in price due to supply and demand. People need to plan what they will be planting, how much and when to ensure they experience success.

“The luxury of having seed stocked on the shelf is currently a thing of the past because the 2021 crop was so short. You need to prepare and plant smart; timing is crucial. Because of the drought last year, reserves are depleted.

“Some crops going into winter got moisture late in the year, but we don’t know if the plants were big enough. Often when we have a drought-stressed crop, we see market challenges, but the nice thing about forages is if we get timely spring moisture, we can still have a crop. Now, it won’t be the best, probably an average crop, but it will at least be a crop if it gets some moisture.”

His advice is to book early, book your pounds and get your commitments.

“It’s like an eBay live auction. Prices will keep going up, and we don’t know where they will settle out because the pounds of seed are short,” he says.

There are always challenges on the production side because production costs (fertilizer, fuel and labor) have risen substantially, and commodity prices are at an all-time high.

“We’re looking at $11 wheat,” he says. “That will put pressure on some commodities. Also, we are coming off a drought, and forages are in short supply.”

Hay last fall was 2.5 times more expensive than a year earlier.

“Since hay is scarce, some producers cut their crop for hay rather than harvest for seed and straw,” he says. “This happened a lot last fall in many production areas, including Canada, because hay supplies were so short.”

Growers had to choose whether to cut it early as hay or later for seed.

“The price of hay increased due to shortage, so some chose to sell hay,” he explains.

However, if many producers do this, there’s less seed being produced.

Joel Reagan, product manager for Barenbrug USA, manages the forage portfolio.

“We periodically make changes in varieties within our brands or concepts,” he says. “Today, every producer is looking at higher costs, especially with fertilizer; everything has gone up in price. As a grower, however, the focus is to still keep advancing and looking at what will give the best bang for the buck.”

There have been several issues with seed production, which can also drive market prices up.

“In Europe right now, for instance, they are having one of the worst wet spells they’ve ever had, so they are concerned about their production,” Reagan says.

He constantly evaluates what will help the end user — whether under pivots in the arid West or some of the Master Series products that benefit the producer for a longer time.

“It can help if a stockman can graze a crop for nine months versus an annual that may only give five to six months’ grazing,” he says.

There are many ways to tweak production to make it a little more productive, less costly and more sustainable.

“In our Pinpoint concept, we call it bridging those gaps — filling them with product varieties and species that will be of benefit within those periods. For example, if a stockman is looking at a gap in production during the summer months, he can fill that gap with bermudagrass, or perhaps a crabgrass that can give more grazing. We can fill those gaps,” he explains.

The technology in forages has come a long way.

“Even with inflation and higher costs, the end-user still has to move forward, just like the row-crop farmer who is looking for the next big thing, the new best corn or whatever,” Reagan says.

He tells producers they are not cowmen or cowboys; they are grass farmers. Everything has to start with grass.

“What they do with grasses determines what they will be feeding their animals,” he says.

One of the latest things the company is working on is looking into forages for the arid country — grasses that can grow well on dry rangelands. Barenbrug is leading the push on that.

Justin Burns, vice president of sales for Barenbrug USA, leads the sales team, and his job includes forecasting and planning for future sales — from the next 30 days to three to four years in advance.

“Not only do we work on managing our supply today, trying to keep our markets served with the limited amount of seed we have, but we also have to plan for the future and the seed we’ll need, based on market consumption.

“This usually grows about 2 to 3% per year, but some years it drops due to weather patterns, and whether people decide to plant. Many factors influence consumption, including weather, feed prices and market trends for the unit being produced (hay, beef, milk, etc.),” he explains.

Input costs are a different influence.

“Today, high fertilizer costs can influence seed consumption across all pieces of the business. The farmer or rancher only has a certain amount of money to spend and must decide how to spend it, knowing it won’t go nearly as far with high input costs.”

Some of the seeds and seed blends available from Barenbrug are designed to help increase production and stand longevity.

“Today, with nitrogen being 2.5 to 3 times more expensive than what it was two years ago, many people are thinking about planting legumes like clovers to fix nitrogen, which reduces dependency on commercial nitrogen,” Burns says.

“Our focus has always been to help the American farmer get more from less. The world isn’t making any more farmland, but it is making more people that need to be fed every day.

“We are tasked with trying to do our job with fewer acres. There are fewer acres now for farming than there’s ever been. So, we have to figure out how to meet this need responsibly, with good stewardship of the land and the environment. This is good for our business model because we try to deliver improved varieties that produce more, on less, and require less dependency on commercial fertilizer and chemicals,” he says.

If a farmer/rancher has a strong, healthy pasture or hayfield, weeds don’t have as much opportunity to move in.

“It is a monumental task to try to grow more and better crops today, but for 100-plus years, our product has been designed and developed with these things in mind — so all of this is actually good for us,” he says.

“On the sales side, we try to manage the inventory we have, and get it into the hands of the right markets and the right people and satisfy those customers while planning for the future. Our product generally goes to local distributors who get it out to retail stores, and sometimes direct to farms. We try to get the appropriate available seeds to distributors in the right quantities, so it’s there in the market for those who need it.”

The planning side is crucial.

“If a farmer wants to plant something this year, the planning needs to flow fluidly back and forth through that chain. Farmers need to be in contact with where they buy their seed, and that outlet needs to be in contact with wherever they buy seed, and they need to be in contact with us.”

There’s more chance of having seed available when needed to the folks who need it.

Suppliers in many industries are striving for more “just in time” inventory, and it takes planning to have it on hand when needed.

“Planting smart, and planning, is an important piece of that success, to make sure everyone knows what you need, so they can get it here and get it on time. In the correct amount, planting on time with the correct planning is pivotal to success. If a farmer wakes up one morning and decides to reseed or overseed right away, he’s already setting himself for failure. What are you going to plant, where will you get the seed and at the right time to plant?”

Will seed be available?

“In the last few years, with everything from tractors and ATVs to boats, you can no longer just walk into a store and buy what you need.”

There isn’t a lot of inventory on hand; it must be ordered. Some of this was COVID-driven, but the markets have learned that they can operate this way — with less overhead and less inventory risk.

“A year and a half ago, suppliers couldn’t get what they need. Now limitations to availability have eased a bit, but retailers are letting customers determine what they need and are simply ordering specifically for each customer. So, the customer must plan ahead and order what they need.”

This situation applies to almost everything these days, including seed.

“The farmer needs to begin with the end in mind and needs to ask themselves the following questions: What is it I want to accomplish, and what problems am I trying to solve? If seed is part of that solution, they need to figure out how to implement that solution. This may include fertilizer, planting, equipment, etc., and which seed. You must plan for that and make sure the supply chain is made aware of what your needs are — so it is there at the right time, in the right packaging, etc., to increase your chances of success,” Burns says.