Avoid antibiotic overuse when caring for animals

When an animal appears ill, there is a tendency to grab an antibiotic bottle. This is a bad habit for many reasons. First, antibiotics are not cure-alls. They are only effective on bacteria and have no effect on viruses, parasites and other organisms. In addition, every type of antibiotic does not control every kind of bacteria. Therefore, it is important to correctly diagnose the cause of sickness before selecting a treatment.

“Antibiotic overuse can lead to resistance, because there are a certain number of bacteria in an animal that are able to survive the treatment,” said Virginia Fajt, DVM, of the College of Veterinary Medicine at Texas A&M University. “These remaining bacteria are resistant to the applied antibiotic and may also be resistant to other products in the same chemical family. Resistant populations of bacteria on a ranch, in a region or in a country means the drug or family of drugs is no longer effective.”

Another reason to use antibiotics judiciously: Treatment without diagnosis can result in an expense that is not beneficial. In addition to wasting money on the antibiotic, reduced animal production or death may occur, further increasing the financial loss.