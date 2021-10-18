Assessing global market potential for Texas agricultural commodities

“To keep up with and further anticipate this growing demand, Texas farmers and ranchers need to be able to understand and adjust to variations in market conditions in an ever-changing world,” he said. “These assessments will provide them with the information they need to be more successful in the global marketplace.”

The commodities for which the CNAS is providing assessments are cabbage, catfish, forest products, grapefruit, melons, mohair, oranges, onions, peanuts, pecans, potatoes, rice, shrimp, spinach and wool. These were chosen by TDA based on their potential for growth and the dearth of global market information currently available on them.

Ribera said the center has completed assessments on 13 of the 15 selected commodities.

What information the assessments provide

Ribera said the assessments offer detailed insights on U.S. export market activity, which can provide Texas producers with a competitive trade advantage.