Ask important questions in bull selection

In the not-so-distant past, most bull selections happened with a cattleman walking into a pen and picking a bull that appealed to him visually (the big pretty bull) and fit his budget.

He used no or minimal performance records and didn’t have any predictive data to tell him how the bull’s calves should perform. The resulting calf crop(s) all too often could be a mix of disappointments and frustrations.

Fast forward to a bull buyer today and you might hear, “I need a bull [or several bulls] for my cattle operation. But, I’m not sure what I need.”

This is a common challenge in today’s cattle industry. Also, it’s not unusual for a cattle producer to think they need a bull with A, B and C traits and phenotype, but in reality, they need a bull with X, Y and Z traits and very different phenotype.

So the common thought is that a bull contributes 50% of the genetics in your herd. Well, this is correct, but reality is that a bull contributes much longer and much further than many realize. A bull will have an immediate impact over approximately one to five years (and hopefully more) in direct progeny he sires. Then, he genetically impacts your cow herd an additional three to 10 years if you retain daughters or sons.