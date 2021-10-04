Ask important questions in bull selection

In the not-so-distant past, most bull selections happened with a cattleman walking into a pen and picking a bull that appealed to him visually (the big pretty bull) and fit his budget.
He used no or minimal performance records and didn’t have any predictive data to tell him how the bull’s calves should perform. The resulting calf crop(s) all too often could be a mix of disappointments and frustrations.
Fast forward to a bull buyer today and you might hear, “I need a bull [or several bulls] for my cattle operation. But, I’m not sure what I need.”
This is a common challenge in today’s cattle industry. Also, it’s not unusual for a cattle producer to think they need a bull with A, B and C traits and phenotype, but in reality, they need a bull with X, Y and Z traits and very different phenotype.
So the common thought is that a bull contributes 50% of the genetics in your herd. Well, this is correct, but reality is that a bull contributes much longer and much further than many realize. A bull will have an immediate impact over approximately one to five years (and hopefully more) in direct progeny he sires. Then, he genetically impacts your cow herd an additional three to 10 years if you retain daughters or sons.
And the impact extends further as more progeny are retained from his daughters/sons. So the bottom line is that your decision on what bull(s) to buy isn’t just about a bull today, it’s about the future of your cow herd!
Let’s start with the basics. Dr. Bill Turner, retired Texas A&M University animal science professor, always taught his students: “When building a cow herd, you should match your cows to your production environment and your bulls to your marketing end point.” While there are variations to this idea, the concept is very true.
Here’s where bull selection really starts. Ask yourself these important questions:
What is my calving scenario?
Limited labor for calving season?
Cows calve on their own?
Am I retaining heifers?
Am I selling all calves at weaning and retaining no heifers?
What is my forage availability for my cow herd?
The answers to such questions should determine what bulls should be in consideration.
Today’s bull buyers have more predictive tools available than ever before. EPDs, selection indices and genomics when combined with physical selection can help you to make the right bull investments.
Once you know the answers to the questions mentioned above, you can tailor your buying options. For instance, let’s say you are a cattle producer in Central Texas with a Brahman-influenced cow herd, have limited calving season labor and you sell all calves at weaning. You would need to look primarily at bulls that excel for light-to-moderate birth weight (calving ease direct and/or birth weight EPDs depending on the breed) and higher weaning growth EPDs.
Another common Central Texas scenario might be a cattle producer who retains heifers, sells replacement females and keeps a percentage ownership in their steer calves when they go to the feedlot. This cattleman would need to focus on selecting bulls that maintain calving ease, higher weaning/yearling growth traits, above average maternal values and carcass traits.
There are endless scenarios that can be described. And as mentioned earlier there are more selection tools and more accurate selection tools available to cattlemen today than ever before. The real value of these selection tools is most accurate when you correctly describe your calves’ end point or future job. Toss in selecting for positive physical characteristics such as correctly shaped feet, structural soundness, muscle expression and optimum frame and you will be on the right track to getting the right bulls for your program.
My advice is to ask questions and do your research before going to purchase bulls. Seedstock producers, TAMU beef cattle production specialists and other beef industry sources can assist in deciphering the maze of EPDs, genomics and indices that are available. Price, actual birth weight and the “big, pretty bull” should no longer be your bull selection criteria.
Cheramie Viator (TAMU class of ’92) has 30 years of beef industry experience. She is the marketing manager for Westway Feed Products and owns a small registered cow herd.