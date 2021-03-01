App designed to help producers estimate their herbicide costs

The Brush Busters Cost Calculator, a new app for estimating the cost of herbicide plant treatment applications on brush, can now be downloaded free from both Apple and Google app sites.

The app was designed and made available by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service range specialists as a means of calculating the cost of conducting individual plant treatments with foliar, stem/basal or cut-stump methods of herbicide application. It can be downloaded from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store sites.

“The Brush Busters Cost Calculator is designed to take the guesswork out of calculating the cost of herbicides for brush control,” said Megan Clayton, AgriLife Extension range specialist based in Corpus Christi and one of the app’s designers.

To estimate cost using the calculator, the landowner or manager will need to enter specifics on the application method, the herbicide and/or surfactant being used, labor costs and plant density.