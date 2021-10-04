Anthrax diagnosis, treatment and handling

A wide variety of state experts participated in the meeting to answer questions over the two-hour period. Stakeholders’ concerns included wanting to know how to protect themselves and when they should vaccinate.

In addition, area veterinarians have been asked to view a number of potential cases and are working with veterinarians in historical areas that have had outbreaks on a more frequent basis, Hairgrove said.

“We know the time to vaccinate livestock for anthrax is not now, unless you actually have confirmed anthrax case or are suspicious it might be a case of anthrax,” he said. “And if it is not confirmed and you are not quarantined, use common sense and don’t take your cattle to town to risk spreading anthrax at the sale barn if you suspect something.”

Hairgrove said individuals thinking about the anthrax vaccine who have not had suspected cases should wait until March and April, so the cattle will be protected during the time they will be most stressed with exposure during the summer. The vaccine only protects about six months.

What is anthrax?