Answer questions before changing pasture systems

At times it may be tempting to rip up below-average pasture ground and just start over.

If you make that call, several questions need to be asked and answered prior to firing up the tractor.

“The first thing I would ask is what kind of system you want,” says Walter Fick, an extension agronomist with Kansas State University. “Do you have a cow herd to maintain? What grass species do you already have? What sort of soil and topography? Do you farm full- or part-time?”

Fick says surveying grass species in the pasture is a good place to start.

“Do you have warm-season grasses already established?” he says. “Most of our pastures have smooth brome or fescue, but is there something in the pasture to get those cows through the summer months?”

Drought conditions could present even more challenges for producers as they assess grass ahead of grazing. Pastures that were overgrazed could be permanently damaged, leaving heavy weed pressure.

“If that’s the case, it might be best to use Roundup and just kill everything off,” Fick says. “You can then reseed immediately into that old pasture.”

Water also needs to be a priority, he says, adding any new grazing system must include an accessible water source.

“In an ideal world, you can set up your system with water in the middle, but that’s pretty unusual,” Fick says. “If you are using something like a pond, you’ll need to create lanes so the cattle can drink without causing a lot of pasture damage.”

Grazing systems range from simple to intense, says Mitchell Stephenson, extension range management specialist with the University of Nebraska in Scottsbluff.

Several factors play into that decision, including labor availability and the number of cattle in the system.

Stephenson says some producers may not have the time to rotate cattle daily and may elect to set up something geared toward larger paddocks.

“The system has to match your needs as well as the needs of the cattle,” he says.

Stephenson cautions against turning cows out on drought-damaged grass until it is tall enough to take full advantage of the photosynthesis process.

Topography and precipitation also factor into grazing systems. Stephenson says it’s good to look at historical rainfall data to help determine any new grass species that may be introduced into the pasture.

“Some species need more water than others might,” he says.

Fick also recommends a soil test before putting in any kind of grazing system.

“If you are looking at fertilization, remember that nitrogen will stimulate weeds, so be careful,” he says. “If you are planning to take a cutting of hay, that removes a lot of nutrients. Just make sure the pasture is operating effectively.”

Jeff DeYoung is editor and livestock editor for Iowa Farmer Today, Missouri Farmer Today and Illinois Farmer Today.