Alternative feeds need thorough check

He says there are three factors to follow when looking at alternative feedstuffs.

“First, you need to know how much water you are buying, so check moisture levels,” Erickson says. “Secondly, account for delivery charges to the farm. And third, what is the energy content? If the feed is obscure, you may just have to find an estimate.”

Another option may be feeding more corn silage, he says. Geography also plays a role when it comes to other feed options for hogs, says Ken Stalder, extension swine specialist with Iowa State University. For example, he says, wheat and milo might be an option if grown in your area.

Bakery and candy byproducts are other options if plants are close by. “If you use something like this, make sure your source is reliable,” Stalder says. “A one-time deal is fine, but you need to know that going in.”

Some alternative feedstuffs may not work in hog feeding systems, he adds.

“You have to ask yourself if it’s worth the hassle of reformulating your ration. Every time you change the diet, pigs need time to adjust.”