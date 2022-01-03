Alternative feeds need thorough check

There are alternatives to the feedstuffs normally used in Midwest livestock production, but any practical use may depend on geography.
Corn, hay and ethanol co-products are generally the course of choice for cattle, while pigs put on pounds eating corn, dry distillers and soybean meal. The price of those ingredients has risen substantially, which could push producers to look for something else.
Producers who live near plants where food waste is available could look at that as an alternative, says Galen Erickson, extension beef specialist with the University of Nebraska.
Byproducts from microbreweries is also an option. Potato chips that don’t make the cut might be another option, he says, in addition to crops such as barley, oats and cereal rye.
“If you have access to any of those, they could work in a feedlot ration,” Erickson says. “But you still need to use a calculated TDN based on how cattle perform, and not what the lab might tell you.” Food waste works well as long as there are no meat products in it, he says. Any byproducts need to be priced by dollars per ton of dry matter and TDN, Erickson adds. He says feedlots will look for feedstuffs that are high in energy, and that might supplement some of the corn in the ration.
He says there are three factors to follow when looking at alternative feedstuffs.
“First, you need to know how much water you are buying, so check moisture levels,” Erickson says. “Secondly, account for delivery charges to the farm. And third, what is the energy content? If the feed is obscure, you may just have to find an estimate.”
Another option may be feeding more corn silage, he says. Geography also plays a role when it comes to other feed options for hogs, says Ken Stalder, extension swine specialist with Iowa State University. For example, he says, wheat and milo might be an option if grown in your area.
Bakery and candy byproducts are other options if plants are close by. “If you use something like this, make sure your source is reliable,” Stalder says. “A one-time deal is fine, but you need to know that going in.”
Some alternative feedstuffs may not work in hog feeding systems, he adds.
“You have to ask yourself if it’s worth the hassle of reformulating your ration. Every time you change the diet, pigs need time to adjust.”
Storage needs may be different for new feed ingredients. “Are you going to be able to store it efficiently?” Stalder says. “That needs to be considered before changing anything.”