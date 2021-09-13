Alternative crops provide grower options

Landing a contract and contract renewal rates favor experience and reliability, Trostle said. Building knowledge and know-how and a reputation as a reliable grower who can meet demand on a variety of high-demand crops can add value to a producer’s bottom line in a range of circumstance any given growing season.

“The key with alternative crops is for producers to experiment with a portion of their land to increase their opportunity by learning how to grow something new,” he said. “It can be for rotation or just to experiment, but the learning experience of success or failure and improving on what they get right or learning from what they get wrong can lead to new opportunities that might relieve the pressure on an operation when weather or market conditions are working against it.”