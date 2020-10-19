Aim for return on investment when planning bull purchase

In the last issue of Land & Livestock Post, criteria for selecting a bull was discussed. The selection process is carried one step further in this article by providing methods for determining how much you can pay for a bull and receive an acceptable rate of return on the investment. The determination is made by comparing the expected performance of potential purchases and calculating production values.

There are several basic factors that can make one bull better than another. The highest-valued bull is expected to sire the most calves because he normally has higher libido and a higher serving capacity. He is also predicted to sire the heavier and the best-looking calves. The better-looking calves are worth more and build a good reputation for the producer. From the feeder calf perspective, the higher-valued bull usually sires offspring with better carcass quality, yield grade and carcass weight. Depending on ranch goals, a bull might be chosen that can sire the best herd replacement heifers. The purchased bull should have the ability to sire calves for several years.

Bull value