AgriLife wildlife specialist John Tomecek chosen as chair-elect of National Wild Pig Task Force

He said he has conducted several large-scale surveys of hunters, agricultural producers and other stakeholders — the largest study of its kind from the human-wild pig interactions standpoint.

“We were able to ask questions that really were impactful in terms of how we try to get people to manage pigs. Because the problem is this is not something any amount of government money can fix — we have to have the private landowner willing to do the work.”

So, Tomecek said, AgriLife Extension personnel when going out with outreach and education have been able to ask, “Do you actually manage pigs, and why or why not?”

“We were able to identify key elements that are barriers to people managing pigs,” he said. “Sometimes it is, ‘Gosh, it’s a lot of time or it’s a lot of money,’ or sometimes it’s, ‘I don’t feel like I have the technical knowledge.’ So, we were able to help solve the people side of that equation and help push management of wild pigs in Texas as well as nationwide over the hump we’ve been in, and we are starting to break new ground.”