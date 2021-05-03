AgriLife study shows 4-H experiences help prepare students for education success

• 4-H alumni and scholars also outperformed the population of Texas students on four-year graduation rates for baccalaureate degrees. Almost 39% of the Texas population completed a baccalaureate degree in four years, slightly below the THECB target. 4-H alumni completed their degrees and certificates at a rate of 83%, and scholars at 89.8%.

• 4-H alumni and scholars also substantially outperformed the Texas population in five-year completion rate for certificates and degrees. The THECB progressive target was 46.4%. The statewide population fell below this target at 43.7%. In contrast, 4-H alumni and scholars’ five-year completion rates were 95.2% and 97.4%, respectively.

• The THECB’s progressive target for acquisition of marketable skills is 100%. The THECB defines marketable skills as either being enrolled in graduate school or employed one year following graduation with a certificate or a degree. The Texas student population rate was 78.5%, while the rate for 4-H alumni was 98% and scholars was 98.1%