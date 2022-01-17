AgriLife Research and AgriLife Extension leaders chosen

Two well-known members of the Texas agriculture community have been chosen to lead Texas A&M AgriLife Research and the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.

Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp and Mark Hussey, acting vice chancellor and dean of Agriculture and Life Sciences, recently announced the appointments of Cliff Lamb as acting director of AgriLife Research and Rick Avery as acting director of AgriLife Extension.

Lamb, currently the head of the Department of Animal Science, began work in his new job Jan. 1. Avery’s appointment is effective Jan. 18.

Lamb, who came to Texas A&M in 2017, has dramatically increased the research portfolio in animal science. He has also been successful in securing philanthropic funds to support animal science priorities.

Formerly, he served as the assistant director and professor at the University of Florida-North Florida Research and Education Center in Marianna, Fla.

His programs have received more than $10 million in grant funds or gifts. He has published 97 refereed journal articles, along with more than 510 extension and research reports.