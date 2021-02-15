AgriLife personnel honored at annual range management meeting

Texas A&M AgriLife and College of Agriculture and Life Sciences employees and students were among those recognized recently by the Texas Section–Society for Range Management at its annual meeting and award ceremony.

The outstanding achievement award was given to Doug Tolleson, Texas A&M AgriLife Research rangeland scientist and associate professor, Department of Rangeland, Wildlife and Fisheries Management, Sonora.

“I am very humbled by this recognition,” Tolleson said. “A lot of people had a hand in this. I have been very fortunate to work with and learn from some of the greats in range science and management through the years. Now, I feel like I really need to get to work and continue to earn this award every day.”

The award of fellow was given to Bill Fox, AgriLife Research rangeland ecologist and associate professor, Department of Rangeland, Wildlife and Fisheries Management, Temple.