AgriLife personnel honored at annual range management meeting

Texas A&M AgriLife and College of Agriculture and Life Sciences employees and students were among those recognized recently by the Texas Section–Society for Range Management at its annual meeting and award ceremony.
The outstanding achievement award was given to Doug Tolleson, Texas A&M AgriLife Research rangeland scientist and associate professor, Department of Rangeland, Wildlife and Fisheries Management, Sonora.
“I am very humbled by this recognition,” Tolleson said. “A lot of people had a hand in this. I have been very fortunate to work with and learn from some of the greats in range science and management through the years. Now, I feel like I really need to get to work and continue to earn this award every day.”
The award of fellow was given to Bill Fox, AgriLife Research rangeland ecologist and associate professor, Department of Rangeland, Wildlife and Fisheries Management, Temple.
“I am honored to have been recognized by my peers for my service to the Texas Section-Society for Range Management and its programs in advancing the science and art of range-related resource management,” Fox said. “Just as is the land-grant university mission to serve, this recognition indicates to me that I am meeting my goals of being a servant for the people of Texas and the natural resources being managed.”
TSSRM also recognized Dale Rankin, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service agent for Atascosa County, with the grass roots award for excellence in on-the-ground, local, grass-roots work in range management.
Outstanding student award recipients were Shiner Webb and Alexander Williams. Both are seniors majoring in rangeland ecology and management, with an option in ranch management. Shiner is president of the Texas A&M University Range Club. Williams is working as a teaching assistant in the Wildland Plants of North America lab.