AgriLife offers webinars on pond, lake management

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service has two pond and lake management webinars remaining in a series for landowners interested in improving the quality of their aquatic habitat and sport fishing opportunities.

Proper management can maximize the sport fishing potential of any pond or lake and help landowners avoid potential problems in the future.

Each hourlong pond management webinar begins at 6 p.m. and will cover subjects including water quality and aquatic vegetation, the benefits and drawbacks of various species, vegetation control methods, herbicides and permitting.

Individual webinars are $35 each and will include a 30-minute Q&A at program’s end.

The programs will be presented by Todd Sink, AgriLife Extension aquaculture specialist and director of the AgriLife Extension Aquatic Diagnostics Lab; and Brittany Chesser, AgriLife Extension aquatics vegetation management program specialist, both in Bryan-College Station.