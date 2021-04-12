AgriLife offers drought-management webinar series for producers

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will offer a four-part webinar series titled “Developing a Drought Management Plan for the Ranch” to help producers manage through and recover from the current drought, while also preparing for the next one.

The program is scheduled from 7-9 p.m. on April 13, April 15, April 20 and April 22. The fee is $50 and advanced registration at https://bit.ly/2PfDztZ is required by April 12.

Drought situation

Much of Texas and the western U.S. has been in a drought over the last year, said Justin Benavidez, AgriLife Extension economist, Amarillo. As of mid-March, 68% of Texas was in some form of drought, while another 22% was abnormally dry, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

With the remainder of the spring forecast predicting a greater than normal chance of below-average precipitation, there is not much relief expected for the state in the near future.