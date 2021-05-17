AgriLife GAN Lab uses manure analysis to help ranchers with herd nutrition decisions

Simple cost savings

Manure collection is a fairly uncomplicated and low-tech process for the rancher. The lab provides the necessary spoon, baggie and cooler in a kit.

“For $45 and a trip to the post office, ranchers can determine diet quality for their herd, save time and money, potentially earn higher profits, and gain valuable information to help improve their land management strategies,” Srinivasan said.

“The cost of the manure testing is minor when you consider the feed savings,” said Frank Perry, a rancher in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma, who has raised registered Brangus cattle since 1997. “You can fine-tune your feeding program, and if you save $20 to $30 per cow, it adds up pretty fast for a herd of 200-300 cattle.”

Perry has been using the lab’s testing services for the last five years to adjust how he feeds his cattle. He also recommends the lab’s services to people who are new to cattle ranching.

“It is a great way to test what you are seeing and make sure you are seeing what you think you are,” said Perry, a member of the Conservation Stewardship Program, CSP, run by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service. “You can adjust the feed in small amounts and make changes based on performance and the time of year.”