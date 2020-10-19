AgriLife Extension Service offers landowner law webinar series via Zoom

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will hold a weekly webinar series titled “Landowner Laws and Responsibilities” Oct. 23-Nov. 13. The free series will be held on the Zoom meeting platform on Fridays from 1 to 3 p.m.

Preregistering with one of the AgriLife Extension county agents hosting the event is required to receive the Zoom link. You may RSVP to Heath Lusty, Lampasas County, 512-556-8271; Kelly Tarla, Burnet County, 512-756-5463; or Tom Guthrie, Mills County, 325-648-2650.

“Workshops on law-related topics are always popular with our producers,” Tarla said. “We’ve got a group of speakers who will address many legal concerns and questions that landowners frequently have.”

Dates, topics and speakers are as follows:

Oct. 23, water law: James Bradbury, adjunct professor at Texas A&M University School of Law and attorney at James D. Bradbury PLLC, Fort Worth.

Oct. 30, landowner resources: Lusty, Guthrie and Tarla.

Nov. 6, eminent domain: Luke Ellis, Texas eminent domain and condemnation trial attorney and partner at Marrs, Ellis and Hodge LLP, Austin.

Nov. 13, estate planning and conservation easements: Bradbury and Steve Clausen, wealth preservation, probate and tax attorney at Caldwell East & Finlayson PLLC, San Antonio.