AgriLife Extension’s Owning Your Piece of Texas course now available online

Lashmet wrote the book, “Owning Your Piece of Texas: Key Laws Texas Landowners Need to Know,” which includes information on water law, fence law, oil and gas law, eminent domain, landowner liability, access to property, agricultural leases, renewable energy leases, real estate law, pipeline and transmission line easements, the Texas Right-to-Farm statute, special-use tax valuation and key estate planning documents.

The online course covers every topic in the book and allows participants to rewatch the sections they choose. Those who register online will have access to this course for two years.

Lashmet said she recognized in 2018 that Texas landowners — both those who have owned land for generations and those who are first-time property owners — need information about legal issues that affect their property.

She formed a team that began providing Texas rural landowners and agricultural producers with general guidance and education on key legal issues related to their property.

The handbook she wrote to accompany the course is the only one of its kind that gathers such a broad range of topics in one place and is written not for attorneys, but for lay landowners.