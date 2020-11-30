 Skip to main content
AgriLife Extension program offers continuing education in pesticide application
AgriLife Extension program offers continuing education in pesticide application

Pesticide applicator program

Pesticide applicator training will address managing weeds like these in this pasture.

 Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service photo

Five Texas Department of Agriculture pesticide applicator continuing education units are available during a Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service online program Dec. 3.

Vanessa Corriher-Olson, AgriLife Extension forage specialist, and Jason Banta, AgriLife Extension beef cattle specialist, both in Overton, will present the pesticide applicator program from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost for the program is $20 per person. Continuing education units include one laws and regulations, one integrated pest management and three general. Attendees can receive three continuing education units for participating in the morning session from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. for $15.

Register online or by calling Extension Conference Services at 979-845-2604.

The morning session topics include:

• Weed control strategies for pasture and hay fields

• External parasite control

• Pesticide safety

The afternoon session topics include:

• Weed control in turfgrass

• Laws and regulations for pesticide use

Corriher-Olson said she will cover crabgrass and sandbur control as there has been heavy interest in those two grassy weeds this growing season.

“The topics covered will provide good, timely information that producers and pesticide applicators can use,” she said.

For more information on this program, contact Pam Hickman at 903-834-6191.

