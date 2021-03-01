AgriLife dives into pandemic’s effect on agriculture, food chain

“While things are not back to their pre-COVID stages in the sector — consumers are still paying slightly higher prices — we can say the situation has improved dramatically since the depths of the crisis last spring,” Pompelli said.

The second CBTS-involved study with researchers in Arizona and Australia focused on this scenario: If changes in work practices introduced to reduce the spread of COVID in U.S. meat-processing plants remain in place, who will pay for them?

Meat-processing plants saw a rapid spread of the COVID-19 virus in the early months of the pandemic, which led to increased, when possible, distances between workers, improved hygiene measures and the installation of separation barriers. These changes increased costs per unit of meat processed.

For this study, researchers used the USAGE-Food model to simulate the impact of a permanent 10% increase in the labor and capital investment costs for meatpackers. Although the exact percentage is not known at this time, the 10% figure is considered to be higher than actual costs. As such, it serves as a worst-case scenario to illustrate possible impacts.