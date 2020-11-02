AgriLife aims to aid rural veterinary practices with new network project

“Veterinarians responding in a ‘fire engine’ manner simply is no longer practical,” Hairgrove said. “We need livestock producers to realize that veterinarians can contribute more to their operation profits if a comprehensive health management program is developed.”

A first step can be utilizing the local vet to focus on proper stocking rates, forage and herd management to eliminate overstocking of forage systems, he said.

“We believe if we can change producer mindset to one of ‘complete herd health’ instead of only calling the vet to periodically pull a calf, it will be good not only for the veterinarian and the economics of the rural communities but to the producer’s bottom line as well,” he said.

The project brings in the expertise of David Anderson, AgriLife Extension economist; Luis Tedeschi, Texas A&M AgriLife Research animal nutritionist; Ron Gill, AgriLife Extension livestock specialist; and Ky Pohler, assistant professor of physiology reproduction in the animal science department. Joining them are James Thompson, DVM, professor of food animal theriogenology; Jennifer Schleining, DVM, clinical associate professor large animal medicine and surgery in the Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences; and John Wenzel, DVM, New Mexico State University Cooperative Extension veterinarian.