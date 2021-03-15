AgriLife academy takes horse judging into virtual reality

A unique opportunity for future horse judges to learn from anywhere will begin with the Virtual Horse Judging Academy being offered by Texas A&M AgriLife.

Utilizing a virtual reality headset to present a lifelike experience, participants will step into the virtual horse-judging ring during this immersive 12-week experience, said Jennifer Zoller, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service horse specialist in the Texas A&M Department of Animal Science, Bryan-College Station.

The course fee is $450 and is limited to 20 seats. Each participant will be sent a virtual reality headset upon registration.

The course includes weekly webinars, access to instructors for question-and-answer sessions, online learning materials and select content presented in virtual reality.

“Horse judging is about evaluating the ability of a horse to perform certain requirements,” Zoller said.

This course allows participants to learn in a realistic setting, with the headsets giving each participant a unique perspective, she said. Additionally, they will practice time management, similar to what will be expected in a contest setting.