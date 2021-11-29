Agriculture’s role in improving public health

“We need to build upon the Borlaug legacy in a revolutionary new way: by expanding our mission from simply using food to eliminate hunger and undernutrition to using food to become healthier,” said Patrick J. Stover, vice chancellor of Texas A&M AgriLife, dean of the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and director of Texas A&M AgriLife Research. “This can only be achieved by innovating throughout the entire food supply chain and by advancing rigorous science — not merely focusing on what some deem to be ‘healthy foods.’”Stover’s comments were made during his congressional testimony to the subcommittee, where he was among four other experts speaking about nutrition in America and the challenges facing the U.S. amid an epidemic of chronic diet-related disease that has been exacerbated by COVID-19.