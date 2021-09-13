Agriculture outlook focus of Southeast Texas Ag Summit

A comprehensive overview of Southeast Texas production agriculture, featuring academic and industry experts, headlines the Southeast Texas Ag Summit scheduled Sept. 30-Oct. 1 at the Baytown Community Center, 2407 Market St., Baytown.

The two-day Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service event will begin at 2 p.m. Sept. 30 and run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 1.

Online registration is $40 for individuals and $60 for couples. Registration includes the trade show, barbecue social on Sept. 30, breakfast and lunch on Oct. 1 as well as educational classes, hands-on demonstrations and continuing education credits for Texas Department of Agriculture pesticide license holders.

The program will include discussion of issues and an economic outlook of major agricultural commodities produced throughout the Southeast Texas region. Educational tracks will cover beef cattle production and management, range and pasture, conservation management and farm safety.