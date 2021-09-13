Agriculture outlook focus of Southeast Texas Ag Summit

A comprehensive overview of Southeast Texas production agriculture, featuring academic and industry experts, headlines the Southeast Texas Ag Summit scheduled Sept. 30-Oct. 1 at the Baytown Community Center, 2407 Market St., Baytown.
The two-day Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service event will begin at 2 p.m. Sept. 30 and run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 1.
Online registration is $40 for individuals and $60 for couples. Registration includes the trade show, barbecue social on Sept. 30, breakfast and lunch on Oct. 1 as well as educational classes, hands-on demonstrations and continuing education credits for Texas Department of Agriculture pesticide license holders.
The program will include discussion of issues and an economic outlook of major agricultural commodities produced throughout the Southeast Texas region. Educational tracks will cover beef cattle production and management, range and pasture, conservation management and farm safety.
“Food and fiber produced in Texas has an economic value of $100 billion, and Southeast Texas agriculture plays an integral part in that production,” said Shannon Dietz, AgriLife Extension agriculture and natural resources agent for Harris County. “The Southeast Texas Ag Summit will address the overall economic health of agriculture in this region, plus feature educational tracks where producers can receive continuing education. We are anticipating a large turnout as optimism is running high for higher commodity prices and favorable weather patterns for producers.”
Adrian Garcia, Harris County commissioner, and Jeff Hyde, AgriLife Extension director, will be keynote speakers beginning at 2 p.m. Sept. 30.
A trade show will also be held featuring several regional vendors.
“Discussions and educational track presentations will appeal to farmers and ranchers throughout the region and help with decisions regarding their respective operations and stay current on the issues affecting Texas agriculture,” Dietz said.
A barbecue and social will follow at 5 p.m. Sponsors include the Harris County Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee and the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo and International Grill Team.
On Oct. 1, breakfast will be provided sponsored by Corteva Agri Science. Educational tracks begin at 8 a.m.