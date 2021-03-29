Agricultural economists estimate at least $600 million in losses from Winter Storm Uri

Zapata said a low estimate based on losses from sales of those and other vegetable crops in that part of the state alone would be at least $150 million.

“Working with the Texas International Produce Association, we estimated a loss of more than $42 million in sales of onions, more than $27 million in sales of leafy greens, more than $20 million in sales of watermelons and more than $15 million in sales of cabbage,” he said. “We also estimated at least another $42 million in additional vegetable and herb sales losses for these large vegetable crop-producing areas. Of course, producers lost vegetable crops in other areas of the state as well, so we determined the $150 million figure to be a minimum.”

Zapata said sugarcane is another major South Texas crop that took a hit from Winter Storm Uri.

“According to the sugar industry, minor damage is expected to the ... sugarcane crop given that most of it was already harvested before Uri,” he said. “However, a significant drop in yields is expected for next year’s crop as pretty much all cane plants were destroyed and producers will have to start over. It is too early to know the magnitude of the damage.”