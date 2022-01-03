Acting vice chancellor and dean of agriculture named

Texas A&M University President M. Katherine Banks and Chancellor John Sharp recently announced Mark Hussey, currently president at Texas A&M University-Kingsville, as acting vice chancellor and dean of agriculture and life sciences for the flagship campus.

Vice Chancellor and Dean Patrick Stover announced recently that he would not seek reappointment at the end of 2021, so that he may focus on standing up the Institute for Advancing Health Through Agriculture and provide oversight for the Agriculture, Food and Nutrition Evidence Center.

The Institute and Evidence Center, recently funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Texas Legislature, was created based on the idea that the nation’s diet-related chronic disease epidemic and the health of the environment can be solved largely through agriculture.

“Very much like a start-up company, this venture is at a critical stage and I’m thankful that Dr. Stover has agreed to focus full-time as director of the Institute,” said Chancellor Sharp.

“I would like to thank Dr. Stover for his four years of service with AgriLife. The program has benefited under his excellent leadership,” said President Banks.