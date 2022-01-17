2022 Junior Master Gardener National Leader Training Conference set Feb. 21-23

The 2022 Junior Master Gardener National Leader Training Conference will be held Feb. 21-23 at Texas A&M University in Bryan-College Station. The conference will be at the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center, at 177 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M campus.

“The goal of this conference is to bring together teachers and leaders from across the nation for formalized training in the JMG curriculum,” said Lisa Whittlesey, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service program specialist and Junior Master Gardener program coordinator. “It is an opportunity for participants to engage with our Extension institutions and learn about the JMG program.”

Conference participants will learn from AgriLife Extension professionals as well as from their fellow attendees how to cultivate and sustain children’s gardening programs in their respective schools and communities.

Registration options and associated costs can be found at https://tx.ag/JMGNTLC22.

About the conference

The conference is designed to equip attendees to effectively teach Junior Master Gardener classes or groups through garden-based learning projects, Whittlesey said.